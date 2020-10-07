Three firefighters and a woman are in the hospital after getting hurt in a three-alarm fire in Cambridge Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were working to put out "heavy" flames that broke out in a building at 34 Buckingham Street around 5:30 a.m., according to the city's fire chief. Three of them were taken to a local hospital for injuries after the ceiling collapsed on them.

Firefighters found the woman unconscious on the second floor. She was taken to a local hospital under cardiac arrest.

The building was difficult for firefighters to access, officials said. One firefighter has a leg injury and another has a shoulder injury.

No further information was immediately available.