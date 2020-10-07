Local

cambridge

Three Firefighters, Woman Injured in Cambridge House Fire

Firefighters found the woman unconscious on the second floor of the building

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three firefighters and a woman are in the hospital after getting hurt in a three-alarm fire in Cambridge Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were working to put out "heavy" flames that broke out in a building at 34 Buckingham Street around 5:30 a.m., according to the city's fire chief. Three of them were taken to a local hospital for injuries after the ceiling collapsed on them.

Firefighters found the woman unconscious on the second floor. She was taken to a local hospital under cardiac arrest.

The building was difficult for firefighters to access, officials said. One firefighter has a leg injury and another has a shoulder injury.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

cambridgefireCambridge Fire Department
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us