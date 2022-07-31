Local

east boston

Building Collapse in East Boston Displaces Residents

No injuries have been reported as a result of the collapse

By Jake Levin

Boston Fire Department

A multi-family residence in East Boston partially collapsed overnight, according to fire officials, displacing all of the buildings residents.

Nine adults, two children, one dog and one cat were displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department, after part of the exterior masonry collapsed at the building on Sumner Street.

A building inspector toured the scene early Sunday morning, officials said, and determined that the owner will need a structural engineer. Power to the building has been shut off, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported as the result of the collapse, officials said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More local coverage

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Cruise Ship Hits Fishing Boat Near Nantucket After Leaving Boston

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

3 Teenagers Shot Outside House Party in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

east bostonMassachusettsBostonBoston Fire DepartmentBoston Fire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us