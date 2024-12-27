New Hampshire

Building destroyed in massive fire in Boscawen, NH

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Chichester NH Fire Department

A building housing a local manufacturing company was destroyed in a fire Thursday in Boscawen, New Hampshire.

According to the Concord Monitor, firefighters responded to a report of an electrical fire at Beau-Trusses around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The company manufactures trusses, which are used to hold up roofs on buildings.

No injuries were reported, but the building was a total loss, and firefighters from numerous area communities spent hours battling the large blaze.

Parts of the building ultimately collapsed as the fire burned through the building.

