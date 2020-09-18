A fire in a three-family home in Dorchester spread to buildings on each side, ignited a nearby garage and a car early Friday morning, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said 19 people are now displaced, including two children. The people who live in the buildings self-evacuated and no injuries were reported.

“The rear portions were fully involved and they collapsed so that’s a large amount of fire in a close area," Dempsey said. "The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Fire officials responded to the heavy fire at 24 Fairmount Street around 4:40 a.m. A fourth alarm was ordered. Porches on the back of the building collapsed and the fire ignited a car in the driveway.

The flames extended to the two adjacent buildings, 20 and 26 Fairmount, and to a garage in the back of 28 Fairmount.