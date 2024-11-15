Bullet found in school gymnasium in Hull

Police are investigating after a bullet was found in a school gymnasium in Hull, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Hull police said a student reported to a coach during sports practice around 7:30 p.m. Thursday that they had found a bullet inside the gymnasium of the Jacobs School, a pre-K to seventh grade school. The coach immediately contacted police, who launched an investigation.

A Hull police officer swept the gym to confirm that there was no active threat, and then contacted state police, who conducted a full sweep of the school with a K9 unit trained in firearms and ammunition detection. No additional ammunition or any weapons were found.

Police determined that the ammunition found in the gym was a single, live .40-caliber bullet.

The school resource officer reviewed surveillance video from the school, and Hull police said they have determined that there was no threat to the safety of the school's students or staff. Additionally, no threats have been made to the school district.

"I would like to commend the student for doing the right thing by bringing this to the attention of a trusted adult immediately," Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement. "The coach appropriately contacted our department, allowing us to conduct a prompt and efficient investigation to determine that there was no threat to students or staff. The safety of our schools is a collaborative effort, and we take these incidents very seriously."

There is an increased police presence at the school on Friday, police said, but only as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hull police at 781-925-1212.