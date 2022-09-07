Bullet Pierces Through Wall of Child's Bedroom in Portland

A man is under arrest after a shooting that left a 20-year-old woman injured and sent a bullet through the wall of a child's bedroom in Portland, Maine.

In a news release sent to media on Wednesday, police said 22-year-old Abdihamit Ali, a Portland man, was brought into custody in connection with the shooting which took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the city’s Riverton Park housing complex.

"The youngest one was sleeping in that bed," said Mohammed Mohammed, the father of the 4-year-old boy who was resting just feet away from where the bullet pierced the building’s apartment wall.

"The bullet went where she removed the bed," noted Mohammed, explaining that his wife had moved the boy’s bed closer to an air conditioner.

Had that not been done, his son would have been sleeping exactly where the bullet flew into the room.

Mohammed said that he was "very happy" to hear there had been an arrest, though he called the relief temporary because other shootings have happened nearby before and other strange cars have been outside his home recently.

He was hopeful that the shooting would result in more effort between the community and city to increase vigilance.

Portland Police said Ali now faces multiple charges including elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violation of conditions of release.