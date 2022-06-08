Local

Massachusetts

Bullets, Threatening Graffiti Found in Bathroom at Dighton-Rehoboth High School

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday and Wednesday after threatening graffiti and bullets were found in the same boy's bathroom

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A high school in North Dighton, Massachusetts, was placed on lockdown for a second time this week on Wednesday while police investigated after bullets were discovered in one of the building's bathrooms.

Dighton and Rehoboth police were called to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School around 9:30 a.m. after school officials called to report that a student had found two live rounds of ammunition inside a boy’s bathroom.

Police say they do not believe there is a specific, credible threat or danger to the school community at this time.

K-9 units from Rehoboth, Dartmouth, Fall River and Providence police departments, as well as the Bristol County Sherriff’s Office, searched the school Wednesday and did not find any other suspicious items.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m. Then, roughly two minutes later, a faulty smoke detector sounded off the fire alarm and all students were safely evacuated from the building.

Police said they maintained a presence with students outside of the building until students and staff were allowed to safely return to the building about 20 minutes later.

Wednesday's incident follows a report of threatening graffiti that was found inside the same boy’s bathroom at the high school just a day earlier.

Local

Fenway Park 1 hour ago

Boston Police Searching for Man Who Punched Fenway Park Security Guard

NBC10 Boston Responds 1 hour ago

Taunton Man Calls NBC10 Boston Responds After RV Problems Arise

The school was also placed into a lockdown on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution as police investigated, however that threat was deemed not credible.

Dighton and Rehoboth police are actively investigating both incidents. It's not yet clear if the two are related.

Dighton's police chief said they will pursue this until charges are filed.

“The safety of our school students and staff is our top priority and we will do everything we can to thoroughly investigate these threats,” chief Robert MacDonald said. “We would like to remind the community that we take all threats such as these seriously as they are a huge disruption to our school community.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact school officials, or Dighton police at 508-669-6711.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsDighton Policedighton rehoboth regional high schoolrehoboth police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us