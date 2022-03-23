Local

bullying

Bullying Attack Caught on Camera in Fall River

Cell phone video of the incident reveals other students clearly knew it was coming, recorded the incident and could even be heard laughing

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two girls were attacked as they walked out of Morton Middle School in Fall River, Massachusetts last week.

Cell phone video of the incident reveals other students clearly knew it was coming, recorded the incident and could even be heard laughing.

"I was very upset," said Kerren Cook, whose daughter was one of the students whacked by classmates. "I have a daughter who struggles with mental illness as it is, who gets bullied on a daily basis."

She posted a letter to the mayor asking that bullying in schools be addressed.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"As we both know bullying has been around for many, many, many years, and you would think that we’d have a little bit more control over the situation now," she told NBC10 Boston. "But unfortunately we don’t."

More on our mental health

Health Tips and Wellness Advice Mar 8

Is the News Cycle Stressing You Out? Here Are 4 Ways to Protect Your Mental Health

Make It Feb 25

How to Stop Doomscrolling When Tragedy Strikes—and What You Could Focus on Instead

mental health Mar 10

Poll: Americans Are Experiencing Unprecedented Stress Levels

"It is not surprising that we are seeing an increase in problematic behavior on the part of young people as they transition back into school."

Dr. Nadia Ward, who studies adolescent mental health at Clark University’s Mosakowski Institute for Public Enterprise, said there’s been an uptick in bullying incidents as students emerge from the pandemic and are impacted by what she calls "toxic stress."

"It is not surprising that we are seeing an increase in problematic behavior on the part of young people as they transition back into school," said Ward.  "Young people have for the past couple of years experienced remarkably high rates of anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation because of social isolation."

Cook hopes those responsible for the attack, as well as those who recorded it, will be held accountable.

"They want the views on TikTok, on Facebook, on Instagram, and don’t realize what it’s doing to the kids that they’re doing it to," said Cook.

The school superintendent did not return a request for comment.

Cook is organizing a community meeting to discuss bullying incidents in April.

This article tagged under:

bullyingschoolsmental healthFall Riverkids and mental health
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us