Bundle up!: Chilly Saturday after Friday snowstorm

If you were looking for some snow, Friday did not disappoint! Several communities in Greater Boston saw between three and six inches of snow. Others, not as much snow. However, all of us will feel the bitter cold through the weekend.

Be careful while out and about through this day first day of winter! Any lingering snow and slush will create some slippery spots on sidewalks and untreated roads as temperatures remain around freezing or below through this Saturday afternoon.

Gusty winds will make it feel like the single digits and teens by afternoon and evening. Bundle up! A few flurries are possible today. Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies.

On Sunday, even colder weather settles in. In fact, we’ll start the day with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Highs will only climb into the low 20s.

But gusty winds will create feels-like temperatures below zero during the day, even for Boston. Make sure you wear layers while outdoors. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

Many communities will start Monday in the single digits. Highs will be in the mid 20s under mostly sunny skies.

Then, on Christmas Eve, another area of low pressure will push in from the Northern Great Plains, giving way to snow showers here in Boston. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Some light snow or flurries might linger overnight into Christmas morning, but most of Christmas Day will be dry. Morning temperatures on Christmas will be in the mid 20s. Highs will be in the mid 30s by afternoon.

