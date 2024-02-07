Burglaries under investigation in Bellingham and Uxbridge

Police in multiple Massachusetts communities are warning about a string of home break-ins.

Surveillance video shows a man casually walking into a garage in Bellingham, going into an unlocked vehicle.

Police told NBC10 Boston they need the public's help to identify the man.

"Basically from the initial investigation, what we're thinking is this was like a targeted situation, like it wasn't just a random person walking off the street and checking this garage," said Bellingham Police Detective Sgt. Steve Daigle. "It seemed like maybe they knew what they were looking for and ended up accessing the vehicle and obtaining that."

Investigators say the break-in happened at the end of last month overnight on North Main Street.

The thief took money before taking off.

"What we're hopeful for is that people understand they need to secure their property and maybe avoid some of these instances," Daigle said.

Less than 10 miles away, police in Uxbridge are warning of three home break-ins in broad daylight in the last week.

They say in each case, a man was spotted nearby in workout clothes, acting as if he was exercising.

"I guess the owner, somebody, saw somebody walking around the house and called the police," said neighbor Linda Flinton.

Neighbors on Andrews Drive say the 55-plus community has a reputation of being safe, but some are now taking extra precautions to lock up.

"It's very surprising that that would happen in here, probably one of the last things that we thought would ever happen," Flinton said.

Police in Bellingham say they don't believe the person behind their case is responsible for the Uxbridge break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.