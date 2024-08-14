Burlington, Mass. police officer hit by vehicle, suffering serious injuries

A veteran Massachusetts police officer was seriously hurt when he was struck by an SUV in Burlington on Wednesday.

The Burlington Police Department said two of their officers were working a construction detail with an Eversource crew on Cambridge Street Wednesday morning when an SUV jumped the curb. The vehicle hit one of the officers hard enough to send him airborne, landing on top of the SUV.

The officer has been identified as Timothy Kirchner, who retired as a sergeant in June and has stayed on as a reserve officer. He has been with the department for 32 years, police said.

The second officer jumped in to help stop the SUV and help Kirchner, who has what police describe as serious injuries to his arm, elbow and leg. Kirchner was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center for further treatment. The second officer has cuts and scapes but was not seriously hurt.

The driver, a 75-year-old Reading man, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police. Initial investigation suggests he was trying to park and hit the gas pedal instead.

This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.