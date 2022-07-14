Burlington Police Officer Hit, Suffering Minor Injuries; Driver Sought

Police are looking for a car that hit a police officer Friday in Burlington, Massachusetts, leaving him with minor injuries.

Authorities say a light grey vehicle believed to be Hyundai Elantra from between 2013 and 2015 hit the officer while he was working a private construction detail on Beacon Street.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m.

Police say the officer had signaled for the car to stop, but that the driver hit the man while trying to go around him.

"We didn't have somebody to stop and help the officer," said Burlington Police Lt. Kevin Cooney. "We appreciate very much that somebody did stop to help him out."

The driver is believed to have gone north toward Woburn.

The officer was treated for minor injuries and released from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-272-1212.