Burlington, Vermont Double Shooting Leaves One Man Seriously Injured

Police in Burlington, Vermont are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt, one seriously, Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the municipal parking garage on S Winooski Avenue Saturday afternoon for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found two victims, both of whom were taken to the hospital. One of the victims was shot in the stomach and required emergency treatment on scene. He remains in serious condition, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect. The case is under investigation by Burlington police, assisted by Vermont State Police.

No other information was immediately available.