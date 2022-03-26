Local

Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Double Shooting Leaves One Man Seriously Injured

Investigators are looking for a suspect after a double shooting at the municipal parking garage on S Winooski Avenue in Burlington

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC

Police in Burlington, Vermont are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt, one seriously, Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the municipal parking garage on S Winooski Avenue Saturday afternoon for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found two victims, both of whom were taken to the hospital. One of the victims was shot in the stomach and required emergency treatment on scene. He remains in serious condition, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect. The case is under investigation by Burlington police, assisted by Vermont State Police.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Vermont news

Stefanie Schaffer 19 hours ago

New Book Traces Vermont Woman's Healing After Horrific Explosion

Vermont Mar 24

‘Don't Mess With My Little Baby:' Vt. Dog Owner Fends Off Bobcat to Save Chihuahua

new england roads Mar 23

Mud Season Making a Mess of Northern New England Roads

This article tagged under:

Vermontburlingtondouble shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us