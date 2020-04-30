Bus Crashes Into Milford, NH, Day Care

A bus crashed into a day care in Milford, New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon, sending two people to a hospital, police said.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. at a day care on Elm Street, according to Milford police.

The driver may have suffered a medical episode before crashing the bus, police said.

Some children were inside the day care at the time of the crash but police said none were injured.

The bus driver and one passenger on board were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.