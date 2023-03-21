Local

cambridge

Hospital Shuttle Crashes Into Building in Cambridge, Causing Street Closure

By Matt Fortin

A Mt. Auburn Hospital shuttle bus crashed into a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, prompting a street closure in the area, police said.

The crash happened on Mt. Auburn Street at Longfellow Road, according to the Cambridge Fire Department, which also reported one minor injury from the crash.

Police said the driver apparently had some sort of medical issue, and was taken to Mt. Auburn to be treated for their minor injuries.

Mt. Auburn Street is being closed in that area, fire officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details have not been released.

More Cambridge News

cambridge 24 hours ago

Mainely Burgers in Cambridge's Central Square Has Closed

cambridge Mar 20

Convenience Store Robbery Under Investigation in Cambridge

This article tagged under:

cambridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us