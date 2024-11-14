Bus crashes into transit depot building in Fitchburg, seriously injuring pedestrian

A bus crashed into a transit depot building in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, seriously injuring a pedestrian.

Fitchburg police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian crash involving a Montachusett Regional Transit Authority bus at 100 Main St. around 7:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, the pedestrian was treated by police officers and emergency medical personnel. Due to the severity of the injuries, the pedestrian was flown by medical helicopter to a trauma hospital.

Fitchburg and state police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Additional details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 978-345-9650.