A WRTA bus driver was stabbed in Worcester Wednesday, according to Worcester police, and now the search is on for a suspect.

Police said they were called to a bus near 494 Lincoln St. for the reported stabbing and found a driver with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are currently looking for a suspect.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.