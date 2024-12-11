Bus trapped under live wire with children inside in Haddam, Conn.

A school bus with over a dozen kids inside is trapped underneath a live wire in Haddam, fire officials said.

The Haddam Fire Department said firefighters are at the scene working to get 13 kids and a driver out safely.

A primary line fell on top of a bus on Maple Avenue as heavy rain and strong winds move through the state.

Eversource was called to the scene. Once they shut off power, all of the kids will be evacuated and put on another bus, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There are currently over 1,000 Eversource customers without power in Haddam.

No additional information was immediately available.