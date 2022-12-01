Royal Visit Day 2: Here's What the Prince and Princess Will Be Up to in Boston Thursday

After a warm welcome from the City of Boston Wednesday, The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled for another day of public appearances Thursday as royal fever takes hold of the city.

The British royals met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov.-elect Maura Healey at City Hall Wednesday night, and discussed Boston's progress combatting climate change.

As Prince William and Princess Catherine wake up Thursday in Boston, they've got another busy day ahead.

The royal visit to Boston began Wednesday, with Prince William and Princess Kate taking in a Celtics game.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The couple is set to begin their day with a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations.

Then, around lunchtime, they are scheduled to visit Roca Inc. in Chelsea, a non-profit organization that focuses on helping high-risk young people.

The Earthshot Prize brings Will and Kate to Boston, which will culminate in a star-studded ceremony Friday.

Boston Was 'the Obvious Choice'

Prince William said that Boston was "the obvious choice" to host the second-ever Earthshot Prize Awards, founded by the prince to honor groundbreaking solutions to environmental issues.

It's the home of President John F. Kennedy, whose "moonshot" speech motivated the U.S. to send man to the moon and inspired the prince to sponsor the Earthshot Prize, which aims to find solutions to climate change.

Boston is also "a global leader in science, innovation and boundless ambition," thanks to its universities, researchers and startups, William said. He noted that its leaders are pushing for green policies as well.

Prince William spoke to the City of Boston on Wednesday, introduced by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu, at the start of his and Princess Catherine's royal visit.

"Like President Kennedy, Catherine and I firmly believe that we all have it in ourselves to achieve great things, and that human beings have the ability to lead, innovate and problem solve," he said. "We cannot wait to celebrate the Earthshot Prize finalists later on this week, and we are both looking forward to spending the next few days learning about the innovative ways the people of Massachusetts are tackling climate change."

The royals landed at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday afternoon on a British Airways flight and were greeted by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

President Joe Biden will be in Boston on Friday as well, for a Senate fundraiser. The White House said Wednesday that he'd like to meet with William and Kate, but that details were still being worked out.

Royalty at the Garden

After flying into Logan and discussing climate action with state and city leaders, the Prince and Princess were probably in need of a little R&R.

They headed to TD Garden Wednesday night, and sat courtside to watch the 17-4 Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat in a 2022 Eastern Conference Finals rematch. They sat next to Healey and Wu.

Let’s go Celtics, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/v9BF2H1V2A — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

It appears the royals were ready for the matchup, too: Their official Twitter account posted a photo near the Garden floor about 20 minutes before tip-off.

Greentown Labs

With the Earthshot Prize aiming to find new solutions to repair the planet's climate, it's only fitting that the Prince and Princess see firsthand some of the scientific innovation going on in Greater Boston.

Greentown Labs in Somerville, which works toward "solving the climate crisis through entrepreneurship and collaboration," said that it's honored to host the Prince and Princess.

Greentown also has a location in Houston. The lab's website describes it as a community for early-stage entrepreneurs, where members pay monthly fees for lab and office space. The startups also get access to staff support, programming, equipment and more.

The lab touts several accomplishments on its website, including having created over 9,000 jobs and over 500 companies incubated.

Roca Inc.

After their stop in Somerville, the royals are expected to drop in at Roca Inc. in Chelsea.

Roca is an organization that works to disrupt "incarceration, poverty, and racism by engaging the young adults, police, and systems at the center of urban violence in relationships to address trauma, find hope, and drive change."

Founder of Roca, Molly Baldwin, was surprised by the news of the visit, despite the group's focus on mental health, which is high-priority topic for Will and Kate.

Roca's founder said that despite months of preparation for the royal visit, she's overwhelmed with excitement about the attention this will bring their mission.

"It’s just a huge gift that will elevate the work," Roca CEO and Founder Molly Baldwin said. "There are young people who struggle to connect with the resources we have in this country and we are so honored."

The Prince and Princess will meet with leaders of Roca and spend time with women in the young mothers program on Thursday.

Roca Inc. focuses on teens and young adults at the center of violence. They collaborate with police, judges, child protective services and other stakeholders to reduce trauma, violence and incarceration. At the same time, the group works to find youth sustainable employment.