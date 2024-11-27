Wednesday is going to be a busy travel day — here's what you need to know

The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway Wednesday, and it's expected to set a new record.

Triple A predicts nearly 80 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday travel period -- an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year, and 2 million more than in 2019.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, said in a press release. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.”

AAA projects a record 71.7 million people will travel by car to their Thanksgiving destinations – that’s an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last year. For anyone renting a car, the busiest car pick-up day is expected to be Wednesday; the busiest rental return days will be Monday and Tuesday.

Gas prices are lower this holiday season compared to 2023. A regular gallon is hovering just over $3 nationwide -- down nearly 40 cents from this time last year.

Airports and highways are expected to be jam-packed during Thanksgiving week, a holiday period likely to end in another record day for air travel in the U.S.

When thinking of the best time to hit the road, the earlier the better -- ideally before 10 a.m. but definitely before noon. Traffic is expected to peak between 1 and 5 p.m.

Some traffic experts predict metropolitan areas like Boston will likely see double the traffic it normally sees, especially on roads leading to or in the direction of Logan International Airport, or roads that lead north or west like the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“With a record number of travelers expected to be on the road, drivers should follow traffic apps and local news alerts to avoid major delays,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “This is especially important for drivers in metropolitan areas like Boston, New York, LA, Seattle, and Washington, DC, where traffic is expected to be more than double what it typically is on a normal day.”

According to INRIX, the best time to hit the road is Thanksgiving Day itself when interstates and highways are typically clear.

Drivers returning home on Sunday should leave early in the morning, and those coming back on Monday should expect a mix of travelers and work commuters on the road.

Thanksgiving air travel is also expected to set a new record. AAA projects 5.84 million people will fly domestically this holiday, and international flight bookings are up 23% compared to last Thanksgiving.

Logan Airport is actually having to bring in added staff and TSA personnel to accommodate it. They ask that you show up at least two hours before your flight boards. At last check, Flight Aware said there were more than 20 delayed flights at Logan.

Nearly 2.3 million people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains.