Temperatures modify for the next few days, however the gusty winds will make it feel cooler each day through Tuesday at least. Plus, we see some snow chances midweek with some light accumulations.

This Sunday started off milder across the Cape and islands, and a light wintry mix lingered in those areas through mid-morning. The mountains were cool enough to see fluffy light snow in high elevations.

A passing snow shower is possible across northern New England and the Merrimack Valley early Sunday, before partly cloudy skies and drying conditions.

The wind gusts will be up to 30 mph, creating a windchill of 30 while actual highs reach around 40 degrees in southern New England. Sunday night’s lows drop to the 20s with new icy spots.

Snow squalls in Massachusetts on Tuesday

Monday will be quiet, with a breeze and highs in the upper 30s under sunshine. Late Monday night into Tuesday morning an arctic cold front sweeps in from the northwest. This brings us some instability and snow squalls through midday Tuesday.

The squalls move through the mountains first with coatings to 2 inches in high elevations. While scattered coatings are likely around southern New England. These squalls are similar to pop up storms in the summertime, except they produce snow and not rain. Quick bursts of snow, low visibility, and gusty winds will accompany any snow shower and can be dangerous for travelers and vehicles on interstates and highways.

More snow on Wednesday?

Wednesday, a low pressure system moves across New England. The models are split on a more southern track or more northern track through the North Country. But either option gives us light snow accumulation during the day Wednesday. A couple inches are likely around Boston, with higher terrain getting plowable snowfall.

Snow probabilities for at least 1 inch of snow are pretty good for still being 3-4 days away. Stay tuned on the track, timing and snow totals.

By Thursday our cold chill takes over with highs in the 20s.