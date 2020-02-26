Local
David Ortiz

Buy Big Papi’s Stuff: Estate Sale at David Ortiz’s Weston Home

By Eli Rosenberg

Exceptional Estate Sales

You probably can't hit a home run quite like Red Sox legend David Ortiz. But you can own his mirror, his chair and his lamp.

More than 350 items belonging to Big Papi will go up for sale Saturday morning. Exceptional Estate Sales posted photos of the merchandise.

Inside Ortiz's home in Weston, Massachusetts, there is baseball memorabilia for sale, including his jerseys. But there also plants, bathroom shelves and an Ortiz welcome mat.

Local

Boston 3 mins ago

4 Hurt in Crash Involving Boston Police Cruiser

Investigations 44 mins ago

Some Mass. Police Departments Slow to Train Civil Rights Officers

Ortiz's pots and pans appear to be for sale, as well as a waffle maker and an unopened tent.

It all gives a window into Ortiz's domestic world, one tea cup set and printer at a time.

This article tagged under:

David OrtizMassachusettsBoston Red Soxwestonbig papi
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us