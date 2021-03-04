Local

Innocent Bystander's Baby Critically Hurt in Houston Police Shooting While Mother Pumped Gas

The 1-year-old was in the backseat of a car the suspect jumped into while the baby's mother was pumping gas

A shooting by a police officer in Houston critically wounded a baby and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies, authorities said.

Officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday because the car had been connected to several aggravated robberies, Houston Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said. The driver did not stop, crashed and then ran to a gas station, where a woman was outside her vehicle pumping gas, Finner said.

The man jumped into the woman's vehicle and a responding officer saw that he had a gun. The officer opened fire, killing the man but also striking a 1-year-old child that was in the backseat, Finner said.

The officer did not know the child was in the vehicle, Finner said.

“Pray for this 1-year-old and that mother," he said. "Can you imagine pumping gas and having to go through this?”

The officer who opened fire will be paid on administrative leave pending an investigation, he said. The name of the man who was killed was not immediately released, but Finner said he was about 30 years old.

