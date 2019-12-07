Falmouth

Bystanders Rescue Driver from Fiery Crash in Falmouth

The crash took down a utility pole and led to a power outage in some spots in the area.

By Lara Salahi

A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a utility pole in Falmouth, Mass. late Friday night.

The crash, which occurred on Thomas Landers Road, took down a utility pole, and led to a power outage in some spots in the area.

According to Falmouth Police, Good Samaritans helped the driver out of the car before it burst into flames. The driver was the only person in the car and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Local

Rhode Island 9 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

The crash remains under investigation but authorities say speed, reckless driving and alcohol likely contributed to the crash. No word on any charges filed against the driver.

This article tagged under:

FalmouthFalmouth Police
Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Vermont Rhode Island US & World Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports Newsletters
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us