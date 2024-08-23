North End espresso bar expanding across Boston Harbor

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An espresso bar in the North End of Boston is expanding to a second location, and this one will be just across the water.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Caffe dello Sport on Hanover Street is planning to open a new shop in East Boston, moving into a space on Saratoga Street in Orient Heights. Based on the original, the upcoming outlet could be offering such options as espresso, gelato, pastries, and panini, though it isn't yet known if it will be serving alcohol like the North End location does.

Caffe dello Sport first opened in the North End more than 30 years ago, originally residing in a space across the street from its current location.

The address for the upcoming location of Caffe dello Sport in East Boston is 973 Saratoga Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. The website for the business is at caffedellosport.net.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)