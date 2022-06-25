Calif. Man Indicted on Allegations of Child Exploitation in Mass.

A California man has been indicted by a grand jury in Boston for allegedly filming an 11-year-old girl as she changed in her bedroom.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins announced that 23-year-old Jacob Guerrero was indicted on one count of sexually exploiting a child following his arrest on April 14, stemming from an incident in which he allegedly climbed to the top of a garage in Norfolk, Mass. and stood outside the victim's second-floor bedroom as she changed in 2021 for the purposes of producing child pornography.

The allegations against Guerrero stemmed from trips to the Wrentham Outlets, according to Rollins' office, where he would allegedly wear a wig and women's clothing while attempting to secretly record underage girls in bathrooms and changing rooms using pen cameras attached to his shoes.

Guerrero, who remains in federal custody, allegedly conducted surveillance of the girl's home in Norfolk in the weeks leading up to the incident, according to Rollins' office. Guerrero allegedly made notes on his phone tracking what time the girl and her siblings arrived home, showered and changed clothes each night, Rollins' office said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Jacob Guerrero is an accused child predator who went to great lengths to sexually exploit an innocent, 11-year-old girl," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. "The conduct we allege in this case is horrific, and it’s also a prime example of how a child can be victimized in their very own home. While we are grateful to have put a stop to Mr. Guerrero’s behavior, the FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate and arrest others like him who seek to commit crimes against children."

Guerrero had previously been arrested in connection to these allegations twice in 2021 and was charged with 12 counts of child pornography.

If convicted, Guerrero faces up to 30 years in prison. The mandatory minimum for such an act is a 15-year sentence.

No trial date has been announced and it is unclear if Guerrero has an attorney.