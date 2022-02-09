Cambridge Bank Robbery Under Investigation

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported just after 1 p.m. at "a Brattle Square financial institution," Cambridge Police spokesperson Jeremy Warnick said, declining to identify which bank was robbed.

The man allegedly gave a note demanding cash to a bank teller, who complied. No threats were made and no weapons were seen, police said.

After getting the cash, the man ran off. Police were able to recover some of the cash left behind a few blocks away on University Road.

Investigators released photos of the man believed to be responsible. He is described as being about 5'10 with a black jacket and dark pants.

Authorities also noted that red dye from an exploding security pack likely made a mess that could also lead them to the robber.

Massachusetts State Police and the FBI's Bank Robbery Task Force are assisting the Cambridge Police Department in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting "TIP650 to 847411.