Cambridge biotech company lays off more than half its employees

Big changes, including major layoffs, are coming at Editas Medicine Inc. as the biotech lays off 180 people, or 65% of its employees.

The Cambridge company, which was the first gene editing company in the world to go public back in 2016, is dropping work on its lead reni-cel program, an experimental treatment for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia that Editas had recently been trying to partner or out-license. Those efforts didn’t yield any results.

