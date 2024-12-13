Boston Business Journal

Cambridge biotech company lays off more than half its employees

By Hannah Green

Getty Images

Big changes, including major layoffs, are coming at Editas Medicine Inc. as the biotech lays off 180 people, or 65% of its employees.

The Cambridge company, which was the first gene editing company in the world to go public back in 2016, is dropping work on its lead reni-cel program, an experimental treatment for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia that Editas had recently been trying to partner or out-license. Those efforts didn’t yield any results.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us