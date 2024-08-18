Cambridge Brewing Co. closing this December

The Cambridge Brewing Company, a Kendall Square staple for beer enthusiasts, has announced it will be closing this December after 35 years in business.

The gastropub, which opened in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1989, announced in a Facebook post Saturday that its time is coming to a close. The last day of service will be Dec. 20.

"Over our 35 years we have hosted millions of guests, witnessed joyous family gatherings, awkward first dates, college reunions, running and social clubs, raucous bar crowds and countless other occasions," Team CBC wrote. "It is this accomplishment we are most proud of.​"

"A heartfelt thank you to all who have participated in our dream. To our customers that have joined us time and again over the years, your support and friendship enabled our success," they continued. "To all that are working or have worked here, you guys are what made this place so great. What an honor and a joy it has been to work alongside you!"

Cambridge Brewing Company’s owner and its original brewer, Phil Bannatyne, said in a phone call with the Boston Globe Saturday that "It’s time.”

“I want to retire. There comes a time in everyone’s life when that becomes apparent and I think that time for me is now,” he said, adding that brewmaster Will Meyers, executive chef David Drew and general manager Laura Peters are all ready for new opportunities, as well.

The brewery team has asked people to join them over the next four months. They'll still have patio season, a Festbier to mark Oktoberfest, a fall menu and more as they look to go out on a high note.