Cambridge Business Broken Into, 2 Cars Stolen; Police Equipment Taken From Cop's Personal Car

Cambridge police have asked for the public's help identifying two individuals wanted in connection with their investigation

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Authorities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking to identify two suspects after a business was broken into overnight and two cars were stolen.

According to police, officers were called to a commercial establishment on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of an alarm. Officers discovered the gas and service station had been broken into. Two vehicles were stolen from the business, including a gray Mercedes SUV and a black Ford Taurus. Police say the Mercedes was found abandoned nearby shortly after, but the Ford had not yet been recovered Sunday.

Police say an off-duty officer's locked personal car was also broken into while parked in the North Cambridge area. Several items were stolen from the vehicle, including a Cambridge police identification card, a ballistic vest, and two loaded firearm magazines (which hold ammunition for a firearm. No firearms were stolen, police said.

Two photos were released on the police department's Twitter page in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips call be called into the crime tip hotline at 617-349-3121, or submitted via text message to 847411 (Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message.). To send tips via email, visit www.CambridgePolice.org/tips.

