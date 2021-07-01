Cambridge Man Arrested in Connection With Multiple Cat Attacks

A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with attacks on multiple cats in Cambridge, including one that was fatal.

Police say Rashad Gober, 31, of Cambridge, is accused of torturing three cats and torturing and killing a fourth between March and May 2021.

“Today’s news is the breakthrough that animal lovers across Massachusetts have been waiting for since May," Neal Litvack, president and CEO of the MSPCA said in a written statement.

In May, Gosha, a 6-year-old tuxedo cat, was found dead in Cambridge, tortured and shot with a BB gun. Gosha was found with his back legs taped together, missing large amounts of fur, and had 11 BBs removed from his body.

An investigation led police to believe that two other attacks on cats in the area may have been carried out by the same person. In those incidents, the cats survived. In one case in March, a BB gun was used to injure the cat.

In May, a cat named Buddy suffered chemical burns. In that case, police say that Gosha claimed he found Buddy in his backyard and brought it in his apartment for medical attention.

According to police, Gober had allegedly reached out to Buddy's owner through social media to reunite the owner with the cat. But after an investigation, police and MSPCA say they found evidence on Gober's phone and apartment that suggested he was the perpetrator.

Gober was arrested in his home on Thursday morning. He is facing four counts of animal cruelty and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Cambridge District Court.

“We recognize and can understand the great alarm these cases caused to the East Cambridge community and particularly to the cat owners,” Cambridge Police Department Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr. said in a written statement.

"I hope today’s news offers a collective sigh of relief for the citizens of Cambridge who’ve demonstrated patience and understanding during the investigative process,” said Tom Grenham, MSPCA director of law enforcement, said in a written statement.