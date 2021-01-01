Cambridge Man Stabbed Near MIT's Campus

A Cambridge man was injured Friday night when he was stabbed near Massachusetts Institute of Technology's campus.

Cambridge police are investigating the apparent stabbing that took place at the Newtowne Court apartments, near the intersection of Main and Windsor streets.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury, police said. No update was given on the man's condition.

The stabbing is believed to be the result of a domestic altercation, police said.

Following the incident, MIT sent out an active alert advising students to stay away from the area.

MIT Advisory: Alleged stabbing incident at Newtowne Court. Cambridge Police investigating. More info: https://t.co/tI4xZYUjF9 — MIT Police (@MITPolice) January 1, 2021

An investigation is ongoing.