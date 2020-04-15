Local
coronavirus

Cambridge Mulls Closing Memorial Drive to Create Space Amid Pandemic

Instead of closing on Sundays only, city counselors want to close the road to motor vehicles everyday

By Abby Vervaeke

Every year, Memorial Drive in Cambridge closes to cars most Sundays between April and November and becomes a hub for walkers and cyclists. 

Now, city counselors are looking to expand that closure to every day of the week during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Boston Globe.

On Monday night, the council voted to endorse the move, according to the Globe.

Local

25 mins ago

Treasurer Pushes for Online Lottery as Sales Plummet in Massachusetts

coronavirus 35 mins ago

Vt. Officials to Provide Coronavirus Update

The closure, which usually occurs between Western Avenue and Mount Auburn Street, would create more recreational space for social distancing along the Charles River, the counselors argue. 

Although Gov. Charlie Baker has asked Massachusetts residents to practice social distancing, health officials say residents can still go outside.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is encouraging people to stay at home on One Boston Day and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Walsh is holding an online interfaith prayer service Wednesday.

The endorsement does not ensure that the closure will happen.

Memorial Drive is managed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and the agency has not approved the request, according to the Globe.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscambridgeCharles RiverMemorial Drive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us