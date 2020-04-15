Cambridge Mulls Closing Memorial Drive to Create Space Amid Pandemic

Every year, Memorial Drive in Cambridge closes to cars most Sundays between April and November and becomes a hub for walkers and cyclists.

Now, city counselors are looking to expand that closure to every day of the week during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Boston Globe.

On Monday night, the council voted to endorse the move, according to the Globe.

The closure, which usually occurs between Western Avenue and Mount Auburn Street, would create more recreational space for social distancing along the Charles River, the counselors argue.

Although Gov. Charlie Baker has asked Massachusetts residents to practice social distancing, health officials say residents can still go outside.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is encouraging people to stay at home on One Boston Day and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Walsh is holding an online interfaith prayer service Wednesday.

The endorsement does not ensure that the closure will happen.

Memorial Drive is managed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and the agency has not approved the request, according to the Globe.