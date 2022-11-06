Cambridge Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Convenience Store Armed Robbery

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store Saturday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambridge police say the suspect showed a knife while demanding money from the register at a store located in the area of the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Surveillance video tweeted by the police department shows the suspect at the counter wearing a dark hoodie, a Red Sox hat, and a blue face mask.

We are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect featured in the video after an armed robbery occurred at a convenience store located in the area of the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue in #CambMA. Have any information?



Please call 617-349-3300. pic.twitter.com/iGuWYdd53s — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 6, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

It was not immediately clear how much money the suspect got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.