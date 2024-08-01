Cambridge

This Mass. racoon may be the cutest animal rescue — see pics

It took some olive oil to get a very sad-looking racoon out of a storm drain in Cambridge on Thursday

By Jessie Castellano

A racoon with its head stuck in a storm drain in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday, August 1, 2024
Cambridge Fire Department

This is the face of a bad day.

A raccoon gave an especially mournful look before being rescued from a storm drain in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Thursday morning. Local firefighters shared photos of the effort it took to free the critter on Harvey Street near Russell Field.

It took a long time — rescuers had to remove the storm drain with the animal's head still stuck inside — but the racoon got out without being hurt, thanks to some olive oil from a neighbor, according to firefighters.

Here are more photos of the raccoon rescue:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More animal stories

Massachusetts Jul 24

Cat-astrophe averted: Kitten rescued from car engine in Dedham

Animals and Wildlife Jul 23

Zoo animals use treats, showers and ice to cool off during summer heat wave

Jul 13

Dolphin mass stranding on Cape Cod found to be the largest in US history

This article tagged under:

CambridgeAnimals
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us