This Mass. racoon may be the cutest animal rescue — see pics

This is the face of a bad day.

A raccoon gave an especially mournful look before being rescued from a storm drain in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Thursday morning. Local firefighters shared photos of the effort it took to free the critter on Harvey Street near Russell Field.

It took a long time — rescuers had to remove the storm drain with the animal's head still stuck inside — but the racoon got out without being hurt, thanks to some olive oil from a neighbor, according to firefighters.

Here are more photos of the raccoon rescue:

I) Racoon Rescue!

This morning, August 1st, in a long-duration teamwork effort, a racoon, whose head was totally stuck in a street stormdrain grate, was rescued without harm. The racoon was hydrated and released into the urban wildlife area. pic.twitter.com/tVB2A9zr0j — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 1, 2024

II) Racoon Rescue!

In a total team effort at the end of Harvey St, members of Cambridge Animal Control, Public Works, Rescue Company 1, Tech Services, & Fire Prevention worked together to get the job done. Thank you also to the neighbor who supplied the olive oil! pic.twitter.com/ZIuabSKtpK — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 1, 2024