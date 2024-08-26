Boston Business Journal

Cambridge rezoning could create nearly 5,000 new homes, city says

By Greg Ryan

A proposal to allow for six-story residential buildings across Cambridge would create 4,880 net new housing units in the next decade and a half, almost 14 times the number of units expected under current zoning, according to new estimates from city officials.

A group of Cambridge city councilors are interested in radically rezoning the city to eliminate single-family-only zoning in order to boost housing production. Under the proposal, the height limit for residential buildings could be no lower than six stories in any part of the city. 

