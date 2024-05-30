Cambridge

Cambridge School Committee votes to fire superintendent

Cambridge Superintendent Victoria Greer faced criticism earlier this year over her hiring of a new principal for the Graham and Parks School

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Cambridge Public Schools is now in need of a brand new superintendent.

The school committee voted Wednesday night to part ways with current Superintendent Victoria Greer.

The Boston Globe reports that the move comes about a year before her contract expires. She faced criticism earlier this year over her hiring of a new principal for the Graham and Parks School.

Greer's pick had been accused of creating a toxic work environment at a previous vote.

