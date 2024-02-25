Can you say 60? Warmer temperatures headed our way this week

It's feeling more like late February on Sunday afternoon, with temperatures running a couple of degrees below average with lots of sunshine. In terms of climatology, our average high temperature for today in Boston (Logan Airport) is 41 degrees and the average low temperature is 27.

It is also safe to say Boston won’t see a "high" temperature at or below 32 degrees for the rest of the month, making it the first time in recorded history that February didn’t see a subfreezing high temperature!

Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with a few high, thin clouds dimming out the sunshine a bit later Sunday afternoon as a frontal boundary approaches from the west. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s north along with a very light breeze from the north, switching to the south by this evening.

Overnight, clouds will increase and thicken from the west along with a batch of snow showers developing which will move eastward through the early morning hours before exiting the coast by noontime Monday. The best chance to see any accumulations will be across the higher elevations of western and northern New England, where a coating to an inch or so of snow may fall. Further to the east and south, this batch of precipitation will tend to "dry up" as it gets closer to the coast, with a few coatings here and there.

Either way, watch for a few isolated slick spots developing during Monday morning’s commute. Conditions will improve Monday afternoon from west to east, resulting in milder temperatures and a blend of clouds and sun. Highs Monday push 50 degrees south, upper 30s to low 40s north.

Our warmup really kicks in Tuesday, with highs reaching the mid-50s with a blend of clouds and sun along with a developing gusty south wind. A stray sprinkle or shower are possible, but most should remain dry.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures pushing 60 degrees, but that comes with a small price to pay as a strong frontal system approaching from the west and a strong southerly flow ahead of it will introduce rain showers to the area much of the day. We’ll also be watching for strong winds to develop during the afternoon and overnight as the strong cold front approaches. Winds may gust up to or over 40 mph from the south, especially along south facing shorelines.

Overnight Wednesday, the front will slice through New England, replacing the unseasonably warm temperature with cooler, more seasonable temperatures Thursday and Friday. The cool temps don’t last too long with milder weather returning as we kick off the first weekend of March!

Have a great Sunday!