New Hampshire

Man dies after being found outside burning NH building

The cause and manner of Ricky Bailey's death have yet to be determined amid an ongoing investigation, officials said

By Asher Klein

Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO
Fairfax Media/Getty Images

A man died a day after being injured escaping a house fire in Canaan, New Hampshire, authorities said Wednesday.

Ricky A. Bailey, 61, was identified by state and local fire officials and Canaan police as the man found hurt outside the home on Route 4 late Sunday. Bailey was rushed to a hospital in Massachusetts but died the next day.

The cause and manner of Bailey's death have yet to be determined amid an ongoing investigation, officials said. They were asking anyone with information about what caused the fire to call the State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289, or by emailing them at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

First responders called to the home, near the intersection with School Street, saw flames engulfing the porch and Bailey outside, officials said. They said he was injured while getting out of the burning building; he was rushed to a local hospital while firefighters put out the blaze.

More NH news

New Hampshire 10 hours ago

Man tasered after pointing kitchen knives at police officers in Manchester, NH

New Hampshire Dec 16

Ice climber rescued after 60-foot fall into gully in NH's White Mountains

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us