Canadian hikers rescued after getting stuck in deep snow on Mt. Washington

Two Canadian hikers had to be rescued Thursday night after they got stuck in deep snow on New Hampshire's Mount Washington.

Around 5:18 p.m. Thursday, Francois Nadeau, of Quebec, was hiking with a friend, Pierre Nadeau, also of Quebec, when they became wet, tired and weren't able to continue due to deep snow and limited visibility on the trail, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. They called 911 and asked for help.

Three fish and game conservation officers responded, locating the hikers at 10:10 p.m. and escorting them up the Wamsutta Trail to the Auto Road, where they were driven down the mountain.

Fish and game officials said the hikers didn't take into account the winter conditions, with below freezing temperatures and rain. They also were not prepared to deal with the deep snow.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released.