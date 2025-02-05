Dozens rescued from NH ski lift by rope after malfunction

Dozens of people had to be rescued from a New Hampshire ski lift that malfunctioned Wednesday, according to the resort.

Franconia's Cannon Mountain shared that 64 people were evacuated safely by rope from the Peabody Express Quad lift after a bolt on a shaft failed about 10:13 a.m.

Footage on social media showed a skier being slowly lowered from the lift by members of the ski patrol. All the skiers were safely off the lift by 12:23 p.m.

The Peabody Express Quad lift will stay closed for the rest of Wednesday, though with other lifts still working.

Cannon Mountain offered thanks for patience and understanding as their staff worked to keep everyone safe.

"While all chairlifts and equipment at Cannon undergo regular inspection and testing, mechanical issues can occasionally occur. All guests at the mountain were offered the option of a refund or a credit for a future visit, in addition to complimentary hospitality at the base area," the resort said in a statement.

It's the second ski lift incident in New Hampshire this week — on Sunday, a man was hurt when the Attitash Mountain Resort ski lift chair he was on detached and fell 20 feet. He was released from the hospital Monday.