Can't Take the Heat? Try These Cooling Centers in Boston

With feels-like temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees in Boston Monday, there are 20 cooling off centers across the city people can go to to escape the heat.

Select Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers are open for residents, where they can use air-conditioned rooms to cool off Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations include Dorchester, Mattapan, Charlestown, Jamaica Plain and Roxbury.

A full list of centers, including hours of operation, is available here.

People in Massachusetts are finding several ways to beat the heat wave that continues across New England.

Tot sprays are open at playgrounds in the City, with restrictions. Boston Public Libraries and City-operated pools remain closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19 safety measures.

The centers opened as part of Mayor Marty Walsh's Heat Emergency deceleration in Boston, which he issued Friday in anticipation of the heat wave forecasted through Tuesday.