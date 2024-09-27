Canton bar responds to wrongful death suit filed by John O'Keefe's family

One bar in Canton, Massachusetts, that is currently being sued by John O'Keefe's family is formally responding to the allegations that they overserved Karen Read on the night her Boston Police officer boyfriend was killed.

In new court documents, C.F. McCarthy's denies their involvement in the death of O'Keefe back in January 2022.

The bar had been named in a wrongful death lawsuit by O'Keefe's family members alleging that they served alcoholic beverages to a visibly intoxicated person --- Read. Attorneys for the bar stated in their response that they lack sufficient knowledge or information of these claims, and asked for proof.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV outside a friend's home in Canton after a night of bar hopping, leaving him to die in the snow.

Meanwhile, controversial blogger Aidan Kearney, known as "Turtleboy," appeared in court again on Thursday for witness intimidation charges related to his covering of the high-profile case.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office is wanting an independent team to review Kearney's digital devices, but Kearney filed a motion to suppress due to ongoing delays in the case.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department made the disciplinary announcements Monday.

On Monday, there was was additional law enforcement fallout. Massachusetts State Police Detective Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik was forced to give back five vacation days for failing to supervise Trooper Michael Proctor.

And Canton Police took away three days of pay from Detective Kevin Albert, who is accused of drinking on duty.

“These administrative actions that were taken as a result of disciplinary charges, those administrative actions are not going to move the needle of trust in the public eye,” law enforcement and security expert Todd McGhee said.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to attorneys representing both the O'Keefe family and C.F. McCarthy's. The bar declined to comment, and the O'Keefe's did not respond.