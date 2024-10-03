Man arrested for taking his toddler from Canton day care despite restraining order: police

A man took his toddler from the boy's day care in Canton, Massachusetts, despite a restraining order, sparking a police search that tracked the pair into Rhode Island on Thursday, officials said.

Nathan Dorosario was taken into custody over an hour later in Pawtucket, according to police there and in Canton. His child was safe and being returned to his mother.

Dorosario was being held on a fugitive from justice charge, and Canton's police chief said he likely faces charges of custodial kidnapping and violation of a restraining order when he's returned to the state.

It wan't immediately clear if Dorosario had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

The child was reported taken from day care, despite an active restraining order out against Dorosario, about 2:25 p.m., Canton police said. Working with state police, investigators were able to track his phone, leading them to Pawtucket, where he was caught after a foot chase.