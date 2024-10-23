Lock up! Vehicle thefts have been reported in these Mass. suburbs

Reports of car break-ins and thefts have police in two Massachusetts communities warning drivers to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

Police in Canton are searching for two people believed involved in a series of car thefts in their town.

Investigators released surveillance images of two people accused in the crimes. They may be driving a 2024 Green Honda HRV with Massachusetts plate 2YAM67, which was stolen out of Dedham.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles. Most of the stolen cars were unlocked, some with the keys still inside.

Neighboring Dedham police are investigating similar crimes in their community and urge residents to lock vehicles and park in well-lit areas. The most impacted neighborhoods have been Greenlodge, Oakdale, the Manor and East Dedham. Police say they have added extra patrols to try to deter thieves.

If you see anything suspicious, it can be reported to your local police department.