Man accused of kidnapping his toddler from Canton day care faces judge

A man accused of taking his toddler from the boy's day care in Canton, Massachusetts, despite a restraining order, appeared before a judge in Rhode Island Monday, waiving his right to an extradition hearing in that state so he can face the charges against him.

Nathan Dorosario, 43, was taken into custody after he took his son on Thursday, sparking a search that led investigators to Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to police there and in Canton. His child was safe and returned to his mother.

Dorosario was being held on a fugitive from justice charge in Rhode Island. Dorosario waived his right to an extradition hearing, which will allow officials to bring him back to Massachusetts to face the charges against him there. In court prosecutors said they expected Canton police detectives to come for him as soon as Tuesday.

He was represented by a public defender at his appearance in Rhode Island.

In Massachusetts, he faces charges of aggravated custodial kidnapping , violation of a restraining order and tresspassing when he's returned to the state.