Police in Canton, Massachusetts, are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last month.

Sonia Moise is described as an "at-risk juvenile runaway." She was last seen on May 23, police said.

Moise has been known to frequent the Boston area.

Police did not release a physical description of Moise, but they shared two photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-828-1212.