Canton police suspend Det. Kevin Albert for 3 days without pay

Police in Canton, Massachusetts, said Monday that Det. Kevin Albert, who was previously suspended with pay as part of the fallout of the Karen Read trial, will face a three-day suspension without pay.

Albert was under investigation for his alleged actions in a night of drinking with Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor in 2022. The allegations came to light as Proctor, who was the lead investigator in the Read case, testified during the trial.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the death of Read's boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, on Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found dead outside the home of Kevin's brother, Brian Albert — also a Boston police officer.

The allegations against Kevin Albert stem from a cold case investigation he and Proctor conducted together on July 19, 2022.

During Read's trial, Proctor testified about his ties to the Albert family and a night of drinking with Kevin Albert, acknowledging that in text messages the next morning, Proctor told Kevin Albert that he'd found his badge in his cruiser.

Albert told him to leave it in his mailbox, and then said, "Did I take my gun?" and included a wincing face emoji.

Officials said in July that Albert was placed on paid leave amid an independent investigation. Earlier this month, the department said it had decided on formal discipline for him, but did not elaborate.

Read's defense has suggested Proctor and others manipulated evidence in the case and his testimony was highly anticipated in the case. The lead investigator's credibility will be tested after he was questioned about text messages that discussed Karen Read in derogatory terms.

An investigation commissioned by Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty looked into several possible violations, ultimately finding he had violated policies of possession or use of alcohol and conduct unbecoming of an officer in a report released Monday.

Those findings were based on the determination that Albert "ordered and drank alcohol on duty without authorization."

The report did not find that evidence showed Albert had committed other violations concerning criminal conduct, or the misplacement of his badge or gun. Based on interviews with Albert's supervisor, it was determined that if these items were locked in Proctor's marked police cruiser, he was not obligated to report them missing.

Town officials previously told NBC10 Boston that the Canton Select Board had voted that discipline would be imposed by Rafferty.

After Massachusetts State Police suspended Michael Proctor without pay, Canton officials revealed the trooper's testimony led that town's police department to place an officer, the brother of Brian Albert, on leave.

The town also noted that Select Board Member Chris Albert, another brother of Kevin Albert, had recused himself.

Proctor is currently under investigation and suspended without pay from the Massachusetts State Police in connection with his actions during the Read investigation, including inappropriate texts about it to family, friends, colleagues and supervisors. One of those supervisors, Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, was required to forfeit five vacation days, according to a disciplinary order from state police Monday.

Courtney Proctor, Michael Proctor's sister, is the best friend of Chris Albert's wife, Julie.

The web of connections led Read's defense to raise questions about potential conflicts of interest and bias.

Early in the investigation into O'Keefe's death, the Canton Police Department removed itself from the case due to the potential for a conflict of interest.

Read was charged with murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. Her defense has argued that she was framed in a coverup involving Proctor, members of the Albert family and others. A mistrial was declared in July, though prosecutors have said they intend to retry the case.