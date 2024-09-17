Cape Air plane has apparent hard landing at Boston's Logan airport

A small plane with what officials described as a landing gear issue was seen tilted over on the ground at Boston's Logan International Airport Tuesday. No one was hurt, according to Massport.

The Cape Air plane appeared to land on one wheel, spinning upon touching down at the airport. Footage from the airport showed the plane leaned onto one wing.

Cape Air said Flight 1833 turned around on its way to Bar Harbor, Maine, after the pilot was told about an anomaly with the landing gear.

"The pilot performed the appropriate checklist and landed the aircraft back at Boston Logan Airport. There are no reported injuries," a Cape Air representative said.

NBC10 Boston A Cape Air flight returning to Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, with only one wheel retracted.

NBC10 Boston A Cape Air plane surrounded by first responders at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

First responders were there for the landing of the Cessna 402, which had two passengers and one crew member on board, a Massport official said. The plane had taken off from Boston and returned.

More information wasn't immediately available. NBC10 Boston was reaching out for more information.