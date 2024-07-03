Bride shares magic of butterfly release at Cape Cod wedding

Years ago, dying of cancer, Amy Rose Perry's father wrote her letters for the biggest moments that would come in her life, including her wedding.

"I will be with you in your heart as you walk down that aisle," he wrote.

In a way, he was right.

When she got married last month on Cape Cod, the bride had monarch butterflies released to honor the memory of her late father, Nathaniel Machain. But instead of flying away, they landed on her, her husband and her sister — a moment of magic that's gone viral, getting more than 2.1 million likes on Instagram and 10,000 comments.

"I was kind of hoping for a sign," Perry told NBC10 Boston at her apartment in Boston. "I really never expected something that that life-altering and that profound. I've never felt his presence more in my life.”

Perry, of Andover, married Ashland native Matt Perry after their love-at-first-sight meeting three years ago.

"Once she got out of the Uber, I pretty much knew," Matt said. "She had a nice bubbly smile on her face. And, yeah, from there, the rest is history."

They soon got engaged and started planning their wedding, and releasing the butterflies was an important part of it.

Machain died at age 36, when Amy was just 7 years old. Exactly one year later, a monarch butterfly landed on her, her mother and sister, and ever since. To Amy, it was her father's spirit, and she knew she wanted to involve butterflies in her life's biggest moments.

The magical moment at her wedding was captured by her friend — the butterflies even clung to her dress as she walked back down the aisle — and quickly started to be shared.

Amy called the experience of going viral surreal.

"It's been really, really incredible receiving messages from people who have lost family members and just really connecting over that shared experience has been incredible and healing and therapeutic even. It's been amazing," she said.

The day of the wedding shower, Amy read her father's letter, not knowing the touching moment they would share walking back down the aisle later on their wedding day.

"Amy Rose, of all the cards I have written you, this is obviously the most difficult," her father said. "I will be with you in your heart as you walk down that aisle. You have an excellent day and just remember we are always in each other's hearts."

"I love you with all my heart. Have a wonderful day. Love daddy," the letter concluded.